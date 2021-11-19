First Warning Forecast: Lunar eclipse tonight, clouds and showers to dodge; Big drop in temps Friday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! It was an unseasonably warm day with highs that soared into the mid to upper 70s. A cold front is headed our way tonight, knocking that unseasonable warmth out of Hampton Roads.

The front looks to bring a quick line of showers moving from the northwest to the southeast 10 PM - 4 AM. Not a lot of rain is expected and some areas will stay dry. Passing clouds tonight and colder air ushering in behind the front. Lows will reach the low 40s.

Unfortunately with that cloud cover, some of us won't be able to see the partial lunar eclipse happening. It's the longest lunar eclipse in 580 years with a length of 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds. It will peak at 4:02 AM (97% in earth's shadow) and be visible from 2:18 AM - 5:47 AM. The greatest chance for a clear sky at the peak of the eclipse is across the Peninsulas. A few breaks in clouds for Hampton Roads and likely overcast for most of NC.

We really notice that cooler air Friday. High temperatures in the low 50s. Throughout the day, lots of sunshine and breezy northwesterly winds gusting up to 30 MPH. Behind the front, a high pressure system briefly impacts us Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures still stay chilly Saturday in the mid 50s warming up to the mid 60s Sunday, just ahead of another cold front. Clouds increase Sunday, but we should stay dry throughout the day. Scattered showers move in later Sunday night and continue throughout Monday. Highs in the low 60s Monday.

Following the front, winds pick up Monday night through Tuesday night and that brings the cold! Highs on Tuesday in the upper 40s will feel like we jumped straight into Winter. Fortunately, that chill doesn't last long.

We'll start on a warming trend toward the middle of the week, just in time for Thanksgiving. Highs in the low to mid 50s Wednesday rising to near 60° Thanksgiving Day. We'll have a pleasantly dry holiday with a mix of sun and clouds.