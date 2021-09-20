First Warning Forecast: Midweek cold front to bring rain and fall-like temps

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with highs near 80. More clouds will build in this evening and overnight. If you want to head out and check out the Harvest Moon, it is officially full at 7:55 PM. Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s overnight.

Still looking mostly dry on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s, but expect more cloud cover. Keeping a slight chance for isolated showers.

A strong cold front will move in on Wednesday with a chance showers. Highs will once again be in the low 80s. It will feel warmer due to an increase in the humidity. Even though Fall arrives at 3:21 PM, it won't feel very fall-like just yet. Showers will continue overnight and into the day Thursday. Storms will also be possible. Thursday will be a bit breezy with highs only in the upper 70s and falling humidity.

Very fall-like to end the work week as drier air works into the area. Highs will reach the mid 70s with dewpoints in the 50s.

Tracking a gorgeous weekend on tap with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry weather.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Peter is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph. This general motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest with a decrease in forward speed on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Peter will pass north of the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico through Tuesday. Maximum sustained remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

News 3

Tropical Storm Rose is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph, and this general motion with a slowed forward speed is expected over the next few days. Satellite wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days, and Rose could weaken into a tropical depression by Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

