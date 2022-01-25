First Warning Forecast: Mild today, colder with snow chances later this week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today will be the mildest day of the week with highs in the 50s! Expect more clouds than sunshine making for a comfortable day. A dry cold front will move across the area this evening bringing in much colder air. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

A big change heading into Wednesday. Highs will only warm to the mid 30s and it will be a little breezy, making temperatures feel a little colder. Skies will be clear overnight and temperatures will plummet into the low and mid 20s. Brr!

Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid and upper 30s.

Our eyes turn to our next big weather maker on Friday and Saturday. This storm system could bring us our next chance of rain and snow. As of now, rain will move in Friday afternoon and as temperatures drop Friday night change over to snow. Snow showers would move out by midday Saturday. It is too early for specific snowfall numbers. The long-range forecast models have been inconsistent and drastically different over the past few days.

Dry and sunny by Sunday with highs in the mid 30s.



