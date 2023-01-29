First Warning Forecast: Mild today, cooler and wetter work week on tap

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A nice weekend before a soggy and cool stretch of weather.

More clouds cover will build in today, but the day is looking mostly dry with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Rain chances will go up late tonight into Monday. An area of low pressure will move in bringing showers to the area early Monday. Most of the wet weather will move out by the afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid 50s.

A cold front will move in late Monday bringing cooler air to the region on Tuesday. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Keeping a chance for a few afternoon showers.

The rest of the week is looking unsettled and uncertain. It will be much cooler with highs in the 40s for the rest of the week. Several disturbances will move through keeping showers in the forecast almost everyday.

Many people have been asking about snow chances for the end of the week. Right now, the forecast is trending warmer, but want to keep the chance for a few snowflakes to mix in to the north by the end of the week. Not looking like a huge deal. This will more than likely change, so stay tuned!

