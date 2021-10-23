First Warning Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds today, warming up Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures ranging throughout the 50s this morning with a few areas of fog. Highs will warm to near 70 today, closer to normal for this time of year. A spotty shower will be possible.

More sunshine will break out on Sunday with highs warming back to the mid 70s.

We are going to see another soggy weather pattern next week as several frontal systems moves through back-to-back. Showers will move in late on Monday and linger through most of Tuesday. Severe storms will be possible Monday. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 80s.

A big temperature drop on Tuesday with highs only in the upper 60s. Scattered showers will be possible.

Drying out on Wednesday with highs in the low mid and upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Another round of rain will move in by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will warm to near 70.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar