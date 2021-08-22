First Warning Forecast: Mix of sun & clouds, afternoon storm possible

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will trend warmer today with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures will feel closer to the low and mid 90s. Keeping a slight chance for a couple afternoon showers and storms, but not expecting a washout. If you're heading to the beach, there is a moderate risk of rip currents, so exercise caution! Hurricane Henri should make landfall in southern New England or Long Island this morning or early this afternoon.

Hot and humid weather will be the story for the work week. Temperatures will soar to the upper 80s, but it will feel closer to the mid 90s. An afternoon isolated shower or storm will be possible.

The 90s will prevail Tuesday through Friday. Rain chances will remain around 20 to 25 percent for a spotty storm. Otherwise expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Henri

Center of Henri moving closer to Eastern Long Island and Southern New England.

Located about 40 miles SSE of Montauk Point, New York and about 75 miles S of Providence, Rhode Island.

Henri is moving toward the north-northwest near 16 mph. A north-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected this morning.

On the forecast track, Henri is expected to make landfall in southern New England or on Long Island later this morning or early this afternoon. After landfall, a turn back toward the north and an even slower forward speed are expected as Henri moves over southern New England.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some slight weakening will be possible this morning, but Henri is still forecast to be a strong tropical storm when it reaches the coasts of southern New England and Long island. Rapid weakening is expected after Henri makes landfall. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

