First Warning Forecast: More clouds and an unsettled stretch of weather this week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We've been spoiled with the dry weather and sunshine, but things are about to take a turn. Expect more cloud cover to start the work week as a slow moving cold front approaches the region. Highs will warm to the low 80s. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower.

The rest of the week is looking unsettled and uncertain. We are expecting more clouds and the chance for showers and storms, but just how wet each day will be is still changing. Partly cloudy on Tuesday with scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 80s. Conditions will start to feel more humid by midweek. Dew points will rise to near 70. Scattered storms will be possible on both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Another chance for showers to end the work week. Highs will once again top off in the mid and upper 70s.

Shower chances will continue into Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Update:

Sam is a category 2 hurricane and is moving toward the northeast near 32 mph. A faster northeastward motion is expected through tonight. A slower east-northeastward motion is forecast to begin on Tuesday and continue through midweek. Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days, and Sam is expected to transition into a powerful post-tropical cyclone over the north Atlantic tonight or early Tuesday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles.

The remnants of Victor are moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast through tonight.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar