First Warning Forecast: More clouds than sunshine along with the return of the heat

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

It'll be noticeably warmer today. Highs will climb back to the upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. We'll start the day with a few spotty showers possible across North Carolina as an area of low pressure pulls away and temperatures in the 60s. Most areas will be dry with some patchy fog causing reduced visibility.

More sunshine will break out starting Wednesday as highs climb back to the low 90s.This will be the hottest day of the week. A cold front will approach late bringing a chance for a few storms especially across the peninsulas. Lots on sunshine on Thursday as high pressure dominated the area. Highs will warm to the mid 80s.

Isolated storms will be possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday but doesn't look like it will be a washout. Several disturbances will move through. Highs will warm to the upper 80s on Friday and mid 80s on Saturday. A better chance for showers and storms on Monday as a disturbance moves in. Highs will climb to near 90.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No activity for the next 2 days

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar