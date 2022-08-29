First Warning Forecast: More heat and humid headed our way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The heat and humidity are here for the next few days and then we'll get a little bit of relief.

Muggy evening with patchy fog possible overnight and Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the low 70s.

A hot and steamy Tuesday on tap with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values will soar to the 90s and even a few triple digits. Be sure to stay hydrated! A cold front will approach Tuesday and Wednesday.A few storms will be possible by the evening. Wednesday will continue to be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Keeping a slight chance for some overnight storms.

We will finally get some relief on Thursday. Expect highs in the mid 80s which is closer to normal for this time of year. Dewpoints will drop into the 60s which will feel much better.

The end of the work week will feature sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs will warm to the mid 80s.

A slight chance for a shower on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Expect more clouds than sunshine. A few spotty storms will be possible on Sunday and again to kick off the work week. Highs both days will top out in the mid 80s.

