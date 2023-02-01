First Warning Forecast: More messy weather before a huge drop

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We're drying out after a wet start. We should even see a few breaks in the clouds. It will be a chilly day though. Highs will only warm to the low 40s.

Showers will move in again by Thursday morning. Scattered showers will be possible by the afternoon, especially across North Carolina.

We'll finally dry out by Friday. It will turn windy. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Saturday will be frigid! Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s, but it will feel more like the teens and 20s due to the wind. At least it will be sunny! More clouds will build in on Sunday. We'll keep a slight chance for a spotty shower. Highs will be milder in the mid 50s.

