First Warning Forecast: More rounds of rain and cooling temperatures

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Monday evening! As I mentioned Friday, the forecast will likely change in this unsettled pattern and that’s exactly what we’re seeing now. There have been some changes in temperatures and precipitation timing.

We started off Monday soggy, but it has ended dry with even a few breaks in the clouds. Clouds increase again tonight, winds stay very light, and temperatures drop into the mid 40s, close to our dew points. That means we’ll have the right ingredients coming together to see dense patchy fog develop late tonight throughout the Tuesday morning commute. Still grab the umbrella as you’re heading out the door tomorrow, you’ll need it later in the day.

Tuesday starts off with dense patchy fog before scattered showers start to move in midday around 10 AM. High temperatures in the low 50s will be reached right as the rain is moving in mid-morning. By the time you’re heading home, temperatures will be back in the mid 40s. We could catch a drier break Tuesday evening until more scattered showers return around Midnight.

That round of precipitation continues into Wednesday morning when temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Our northern communities, including the Eastern Shore and Middle Peninsula, may see some snow flurries or sleet Wednesday morning. If you do see any wintry precipitation, it will be the kind that if you don’t see it falling, you won’t even know it happened. So, it doesn’t look like any accumulation more than maybe a very light dusting on an elevated surface. No travel impacts expected. We all dry out by Wednesday afternoon and highs rise to the low 40s.

Groundhog day for us will be chilly, cloudy and wet. Scattered showers all day with highs in the mid 40s. However, in Punxsutawney, PA, there will be sunshine, so maybe Phil will see his shadow afterall. Regardless, Hampton Roads will certainly be feeling like winter the next several days.

High temperatures stay in the mid 40s Friday as we dry out and start to see the sun returning again. Despite the sun out in full force Saturday, temperatures will be freezing. We start the day in the mid 20s and only warm into the mid 30s. The Polar Plunge at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront will certainly feel polar Saturday! In fact, plungers may just want to stay in the water where it’ll be closer to 40°! The cold air combined with breezy winds will make it feel like temperatures are in the 20s.

A warm-up arrives Sunday along with a few more afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s. We lose the clouds and rain heading into the workweek, but keep the seasonable temperatures in the low 50s around.