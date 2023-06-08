First Warning Forecast: More smoke and storms Thursday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday morning! Dense fog is the visibility concern this morning, then smoke and storms reduce visibility this afternoon.

The rain last night helped clear some of the smoke from the air. Our air quality is starting out Moderate, but will increase to Unhealthy (red) levels as we get into this afternoon when winds shift back to the NE. It's recommended to limit time outdoors, including pets limiting time outdoors, and wear a N95 mask if you have respiratory or heart ailments or are working outside.

Some scattered storms this afternoon & evening could help mitigate the smoke levels for localized areas. Highs in the mid 70s Thursday.

Similar weather Friday. Partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s, afternoon showers and storms. North winds remain, so air quality will likely remain unhealthy too.

Warmer and drier this weekend. Highs in the low 80s Saturday and mid to upper 80s Sunday. Humidity increases, so it will be feeling more like summer!

A system is set to pass through Monday, bringing scattered showers and storms all day Monday into Tuesday. The rain drops temperatures down a bit into the seasonable low 80s the first half of the week. Spotty showers are possible Wednesday too.

