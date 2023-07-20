First Warning Forecast: More storm chances to end the work week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday morning! More storms are in the forecast today, but not nearly as bad as yesterday was. A cold front Friday could bring more storms before a nice cool down.

Clouds will increase throughout the day. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon into tonight. Not nearly as bad as yesterday was. We have no severe threat today and several locations could even stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s with high humidity making it feel like 100°.

Friday has another chance for storms. Ahead of a cold front, temperatures will be warmer in the low 90s, but humidity will be a little lower, so it will still feel around 100° outside. Right in front of the cold front, we could see a line of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. How much moisture we have left around the front will determine if we’ll see storms or stay mostly dry. If we do see storms, some could become severe. Our Virginia communities are under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms.

Behind the cold front is the relief we’ve all been waiting for! Highs in the mid 80s and hardly any humidity this weekend. Plus, it will be a mostly dry weekend. Make plans to get outside and enjoy it!

Temperatures and humidity gradually rise throughout next week, but for at least the first half of the week, we look to stay decently dry.

