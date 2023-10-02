First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and normal October temps on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will be steady in the mid and upper 70s for the work week.

That means you can focus on just one section of your closet!

Tuesday through Thursday though is looking gorgeous. Grab the sunglasses! Rain chances will remain low as high pressure is in control.

We could see a few spotty showers by Friday and again on Saturday. We will continue to keep an eye on the end of the week and the weekend.

Looking ahead, looks like we will trend a bit cooler for the second week of October.

Meteorologist April Loveland

