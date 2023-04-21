First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and warmth to end the workweek, storms this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! Today felt like summer with some places touching 90°. This warmth continues one more day before a cold front brings storms and a cool down this weekend.

Tonight stays mostly clear and mild. Lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be another mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s. There is an increased fire danger Friday as we will have breezy southwesterly winds.

Clouds build in Saturday and temperatures will be a little cooler in the upper 70s. We’ll have a line of thunderstorms move in around a cold front the second part of Saturday. Showers could begin around 2 PM, with the main line of storms starting to move from the west to east around 5 PM and continuing throughout the evening. Storms and rain eventually clear out around 2 AM Sunday.

wtkr

We do have a Level 2 threat for severe storms across Inland North Carolina and a Level 1 threat for everyone else. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy downpours, and even a brief spin-up tornado are all possible Saturday evening.

Sunday will be a more tranquil day. Mostly dry with clouds clearing, but it will be cooler. Highs around 70° Sunday.

The workweek gets even cooler. Highs in the mid 60s each day. We start off dry and partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, but another system midweek will bring us stronger winds and isolated to scattered storms Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM