First Warning Forecast: More tidal flooding and showers Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast:

Good Saturday evening! A low pressure system riding along the East Coast has finally brought us some much needed rain, but also some unwanted tidal flooding. The rain, wind, and tidal flooding continues for another day or so.

Tonight, we'll get another round of widespread rain, especially along our coastal communities. That will continue into Sunday morning. If you're in an area that stays drier overnight (likely more inland), patchy fog could form. Lows drop a few degrees into the mid to upper 60s.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for our coastal Virginia communities until 4 AM Sunday as nuisance tidal flooding continues. Then a Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for Hampton Roads 8 AM - 4 PM Sunday. We'll continue to stay with strong 10-20 MPH northeasterly winds Sunday, bringing us even more tidal flooding than we saw today. That nuisance flooding tonight will turn into minor to moderate flooding Sunday afternoon. Minor tidal flooding is forecast to persist Sunday night throughout Monday. If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around and don't try to cross it.

As for the rain, widespread to scattered activity will start to taper off Sunday afternoon and most should be dry with just a few lingering isolated showers along the coast by Sunday evening into Monday morning. One other thing we can expect from this low pressure system along our coast is a much rougher surf. Expect 4-8 feet waves in the Atlantic and 3-6 feet waves in the Chesapeake Bay Sunday. A high rip current risk and small craft advisory have been issued. The rough surf will likely continue into the start of next week.

Next week will be drier and sunshine will return. After the low pressure system moves farther northeast, a high pressure system will start to settle in. Clouds will start clearing out Tuesday and we should have plenty of sunshine for the middle of the week. With that additional sunshine, temperatures climb into the low 80s Wednesday and stay there through Saturday. Later next Saturday, a cold front looks to pass through, bringing us passing clouds and possibly a few showers throughout the day. It should also wipe out our humidity and drop our temperatures. Back to what Fall should be!