First Warning Forecast: Mostly dry and breezy weekend, soggy stretch ahead

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Saturday kicks off the weekend with more clouds than sunshine. While the sun will try to peek through now and then, the clouds will dominate the day. There’s a spotty chance for a shower, so you might want to carry an umbrella just in case. The temperature will warm to the upper 70s, perfect for those who enjoy cooler summer days.

Sunday brings a bit more sunshine our way with partly cloudy skies and, again, a slight chance of a spotty shower. It’s a great day to get outside and enjoy the summer weather. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 70s.

The start of the workweek sees a slight uptick in rain chances. We are keeping an eye on a developing area of low pressure off our coast. Monday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers. While it won’t be a washout, you might encounter some raindrops throughout the day. Expect highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Tuesday takes a dramatic turn with showers and storms likely along with gusty winds. The high will hold in the mid and upper 70s, but there will be a big jump in humidity.

The midweek forecast continues the stormy trend with a chance of scattered storms. Temperatures will rise to the low 80s. It will still be muggy.

Thursday brings another round of scattered storms and highs near 80.

The week wraps up with, you guessed it, more scattered storms. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s.

Tropical Update:

