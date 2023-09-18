First Warning Forecast: Mostly dry and mild stretch for the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Scattered storms began this afternoon and haven’t really let up since. Showers will come to an end Monday morning, then we’ll be in a dry spell until a coastal low impacts us this weekend.

Lows tonight drop into the mid to upper 60s. Scattered showers continue until about 9 AM Monday. So, if you have an early commute, you’ll likely come across some rain, but if your commute is later in the morning, it could be a dry one.

Clouds will clear out Monday afternoon and temperatures warm into the upper 70s.

High pressure influences our weather for the middle of the week, keeping us dry with plenty of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures each day around 80°.

Friday is when we’ll start to notice a shift in our weather pattern. Winds will start to pick up and clouds will increase as a coastal low pressure system develops to our south. As this low pressure system rides along the East Coast, we’ll likely see scattered showers and storms moving in from the south Friday night continuing through Sunday night. So a soggy, windy and slightly cooler weekend is possible. High temperatures this weekend in the upper 70s.

