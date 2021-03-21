First Warning Forecast: Mostly dry, but windy start to the work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 40s. Winds will ease a bit.

A coastal low will continue to move further offshore on Monday. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a couple spotty showers along the coast. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy. It will be windy with winds out of the northeast at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Lows will cool to the mid 40s.

Similar high temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll see more clouds than sunshine. It won't be quite as breezy.

Even milder on Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 60s. We will be in an unsettled period as an area of low pressure and a cold front approaches. We will once again see more clouds than sunshine. Keeping a 30 percent chance for showers. We'll continue with the chance for showers on Thursday with highs in the low 70s. The wet weather will carry into Friday with some showers and maybe even a storm. It will be our mildest days with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Sunshine will break out on Saturday with highs near 70 degrees. Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

