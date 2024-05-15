First Warning Forecast: Mostly dry end of week, showers and storms this weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Thursday is looking mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s. We'll start the day with clouds, but should see some sunshine as the day progresses.

Friday should also be mainly dry. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s.

A storm system will move in on Saturday. This will be widespread rain to the area. Heavy rainfall will be possible. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Sunday with highs on the low 70s.

The work week is trending drier. We'll see highs in the low 70s on Monday and mid 70s on Tuesday.

We'll warm to the low 80s for the first time in awhile on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the low 80s with a chance for some late-day showers.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar