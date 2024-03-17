First Warning Forecast: Mostly dry for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! We had a nice start to St. Patrick’s weekend and should have a decent end to it.

Tonight, clouds will begin to increase as a cold front gets closer. We could see an isolated shower or two early Sunday morning, but by sunrise, we should be dry. Temperatures start in the low 50s and warm into the low 70s. There will be more clouds than sunshine throughout the day Sunday. The cold front passes through Sunday night and could bring some isolated to scattered rain showers late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

That cold front drops high temperatures into the mid 50s for the start of the workweek. Overnight lows dip into the upper 30s Monday night. Majority of the week looks dry with lots of sunshine.

Spring officially begins Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Then, ahead of a dry cold front, we warm into the mid 60s Wednesday before returning to the mid 50s for the end of the workweek.

Our next chance for scattered rain will be around a cold front that stalls along the coast Friday afternoon throughout the day Saturday. Winds look to pick up too.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM