First Warning Forecast: Mostly sunny and dry stretch ahead

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! High pressure will settle overhead soon, bringing us a dry and sunny stretch.

As high pressure is moving in tonight, we’ll likely have a few showers passing through our Virginia communities, especially our northern ones. By sunrise Sunday, everyone should be dry again.

Sunday will be another windy day with 10-20 MPH winds gusting to 30 MPH. Lots of sunshine continues and high temperatures return to the upper 60s.

Monday will be the coolest day this week. Waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s, warming to the low 60s. Still lots of sunshine to enjoy though.

We stay mostly sunny all week long. High temperatures will gradually warm up into the mid 70s by Thursday, eventually dropping a few degrees into the more seasonable low 70s next weekend.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM