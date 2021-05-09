First Warning Forecast: Mother's Day is looking dry, warm and breezy

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Skies will continue to clear this evening and overnight as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will plummet overnight due to the clear skies and dry air. Expect lows in the 40s to near 50 by Sunday morning.

Mother's Day is looking warm with clouds building in ahead of our next system. A warm front will lift over the area with highs in the upper 70s. We'll see highs in the 80s in North Carolina and a little cooler to the north. It will all depend on where the warm front sets up. Conditions are looking dry with increasing winds out of the south by the afternoon. Mild overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

A cold front will approach to kick off the work week. It will be warm with highs in the low 80s. Expect strong to severe storms possible by the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a level 1 for severe storms. It will be breezy with winds out of the southwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts.

A big drop in temperatures behind the cold front on Tuesday. Dewpoints will drop along with temperatures. Expect highs in the mid and upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Another partly cloudy day on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s.

The end of the week is looking a bit unsettled and uncertain. Keeping a slight chance for scattered showers by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will still be trending below normal in the upper 60s.

An isolated shower possible on Friday with highs in the low 70s. We will continue to keep an eye on Thursday and Friday as the rain chances could potentially go up.

We'll dry out and warm up for the weekend with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

