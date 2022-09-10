First Warning Forecast: Moving into a stormy pattern

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Some of us are starting to see showers passing through. More rain and storms are on their way the next few days as a system heads our way.

Spotty showers continue tonight. Mostly cloudy and warm overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Scattered storms will move in Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be about the same in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures Monday rise a few degrees into the mid 80s and scattered storms continue. Not a washout either day, but certainly some wet weather at times.

On Tuesday, a cold front will pass through and high pressure will settle in behind it. This will bring isolated showers Tuesday, then put an end to the rain for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will gradually drop from the mid 80s Tuesday to around 80° Friday. Overnight lows gradually go from the low 70s to mid 60s. Spotty showers are possible again next weekend.