First Warning Forecast: Moving into a summertime pattern, severe threat Thursday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! It was a great beach day today! High temperatures were warmer in the mid 80s and we had lots of sunshine. Temperatures get even warmer Thursday before potentially severe thunderstorms pass through.

Tonight stays mostly clear and warm. Overnight lows drop to the upper 60s. High temperatures Thursday reach around 90°. Thursday will start off with plenty of sunshine, then clouds move in as scattered thunderstorms do. Storms will pass through from the west to east 4 PM - 10 PM. Some of these storms could become strong to severe.

We are under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the primary concerns.

Temperatures get a little cooler behind those storms. Highs Friday and through the weekend will be in the low 80s. A few spotty storms may pop-up Friday afternoon and evening, but Friday looks decently dry. Scattered storms return for Saturday. Sunday looks like more isolated storm activity in the afternoon and evening.

Memorial Day will be in the mid 80s. Scattered storms will still be around, more likely in the afternoon and evening hours. Not a washout though, so hopefully it won’t ruin too many of your plans!

As the workweek begins, isolated storms continue Tuesday and Wednesday and high temperatures return to the low 80s.