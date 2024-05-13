First Warning Forecast: Moving into another unsettled stretch bringing storm chances

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Mother’s Day! We had a beautiful day to celebrate mom with high temperatures in the mid 70s and plenty of sunshine. Most areas stayed dry. We are headed for another unsettled stretch, so more storms are on the way.

Tonight, we stay mostly clear. Overnight lows in the mid 50s. Later in the day Monday is when clouds will increase ahead of our next string of systems. High temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer in the upper 70s.

We stay with seasonable temperatures all week. Highs remain in the mid to upper 70s with a couple days touching 80°.

As for the rain, we have scattered storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday. It won’t be a washout, but there will be rain around with better chances in the afternoon and evening hours. Then, a dry break Thursday before isolated showers Friday and more scattered storm chances Saturday.

If you’re looking at outdoor plans next weekend, Sunday is the better day. 80° and dry with a mix of sun and clouds.