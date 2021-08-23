First Warning Forecast: Moving toward a drier, hotter weather pattern

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Sunday afternoon turned out to be quite an active one. An area of low pressure over the Mid-Atlantic pulled in some moisture from Henri and caused these slow-moving heavy downpours over us. Continue to watch for flooding and ponding on roadways this evening into tonight. The heaviest rain will end soon after sunset.

Lingering lighter showers are possible into the earlier part of tonight. Clouds linger tonight, keeping lows in the low 70s. If you see some breaks in the clouds tonight, patchy fog could form in that area. Otherwise, clouds will gradually clear out Monday.

Monday afternoon and evening a line of storms will likely move across our North Carolina counties. After that, we all dry out the rest of the week. A few stray quick PM pop-up showers are possible, but most of us will remain dry.

The trade-off for the drier weather will be higher heat and humidity. Highs climb into the low 90s, feeling like the low 100s each day. Overnight lows drop to the mid 70s.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

FACEBOOK

TWITTER