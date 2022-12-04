First Warning Forecast: Much colder Sunday, warmer and unsettled next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Temperatures were much warmer in the mid 60s today, but with scattered rain showers, we weren’t able to enjoy the warmth outside much. These showers were ahead of a cold front that’s going to bring us a cool down for the rest of the weekend.

Clouds stay around tonight, but we’ll be dry. Lows drop into the lower 40s. Sunday will be sharply cooler. Temperatures stay in the 40s all day with highs only climbing to around 48°.

It will be a cold start to the workweek. When you wake up Monday morning, temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. However, we will start off the week on a warming trend. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s Monday afternoon and mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most of the workweek, we’ll be in an unsettled pattern. Scattered rain showers throughout Tuesday will become more isolated Wednesday-Friday. A cold front drops temperatures into the mid 50s Friday and low 50s Saturday. Next weekend looks drier, but still mostly cloudy.