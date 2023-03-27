First Warning Forecast: Much cooler the next few days before a nice warmup

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Highs will reach the low to mid 70s, about 10 degrees above normal. We could see another round of scattered showers/storms tonight, mainly in NC. Temperatures will drop to the low 50s and upper 40s overnight.

Highs will only reach the mid 50s tomorrow. We will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with another chance for showers moving in late in the day.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday and Thursday with highs warming from the 50s to the 70s.

