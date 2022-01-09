First Warning Forecast: Much warmer Sunday before rain ends the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It has been a cold, sunny day. We have a brief warm-up coming soon, then the cold will be back.

Under a clear sky, temperatures drop into the mid 20s and low 30s tonight. We'll reach our lowest temperatures around Midnight, then temperatures will gradually rise. Sunday morning temps will be in the low to mid 30s reaching around 60° by the afternoon. Clouds quickly increase Sunday morning and rain moves in around 5 PM. Widespread moderate rain continues through the night coming to the end earlier Monday morning. The tail end of our precipitation could fall as a brief mix. No travel impacts expected.

Clouds clear out later Monday morning and high temperatures reach the low 40s. We'll stay with breezy winds Sunday through Tuesday. Tuesday is going to be the coldest day this week. Highs in the low 30s, feeling like the low 20s. Overnight lows drop to the low 20s.

Temperatures gradually warm up to around 50° by next weekend. Most of the workweek will be dry with plenty of sunshine.

