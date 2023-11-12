First Warning Forecast: NC showers Sunday; Gradually warming up

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Veterans Day! It wasn’t a bad day to honor all who have served and are currently serving. A bit on the cool side with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and some rain showers across North Carolina. Similar weather carries into Sunday as we hop on a gradual warming trend.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will start off with a lot of cloud cover, but clouds begin to clear out in the afternoon. Our North Carolina communities will see scattered lighter rain showers Sunday morning into the early afternoon before drying out. Rain is most likely to impact the Albemarle Sound and Outer Banks again. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

The workweek starts off dry with lots of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 60s the first half of the week. Clouds begin to increase Wednesday as we move into an unsettled pattern, but we look to stay dry until Friday afternoon.

With a disturbance along the coast, our next best chance for scattered rain showers is later Friday into Saturday.

Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s Thursday before making the jump into the low 70s Friday. Saturday morning, a cold front passes through and cools highs down to the seasonable mid 60s.

