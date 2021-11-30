First Warning Forecast: Near-normal highs today, warming trend continues

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A frosty start on this Tuesday. Many communities have fallen into the 20s and low 30s overnight. Brr!

Temperatures will rebound nicely as winds turn to the southwest. Expect highs to warm to the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.This is close to normal for this time of year.

Even warmer to kick off the first of December. Highs will warm to the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

We'll continue with the mild trend heading into Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Same story with Friday and Saturday. Expect skies to be partly cloudy. Highs will warm to the mid 60s on Friday and low 60s on Saturday.

A disturbance will move in late Sunday and could bring us a few showers late. Temperatures will be cooler, only warming to the low 50s. A few showers will be possible again on Monday with highs in the upper 50s. Models are still in disagreement, so we will continue to monitor our rain chances.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

