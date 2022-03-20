Near-normal temperatures to welcome Spring

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will be a bit cooler today behind the cold front. Even though it will be cooler, temperatures will still be a few degrees above normal. Expect highs in the low and mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

More sunshine will break out just in time to start the work week. Highs will warm to the upper 60s.

Tuesday is looking dry as well. Clouds will build in throughout the day and temperatures will warm to near 70.

Rain chances will increase midweek as a warm front and cold front impact the area. The cold front will cross Wednesday night into Thursday bringing a chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Wednesday and low 70s on Thursday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

