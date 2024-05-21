Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Nice today, Warming to near 90 later this week

Posted at 5:19 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 05:19:07-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A midweek warming trend. Tracking showers and storms to end the week.

Watch out for areas of fog this morning. Clouds will clear out later this morning and we will see lots of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid 70s today, closer to normal for this time of year.

Another step warmer on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. We will see some clouds and fog in the morning, then back to sunshine in the afternoon.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 90. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day with scattered showers and storms building in later in the day.

Scattered showers and storms will linger through the weekend. Highs will drop to near 80 for Friday and the weekend.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10
Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Mod-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

