First Warning Forecast: Nicole brings strong winds and a severe storm threat for Veterans Day

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! Nicole’s remnants are heading our way and will primarily impact us throughout Veterans Day. Then a cold front sweeps through and brings us a big cool down.

We start to notice Nicole’s outer bands moving in tonight. Closer to Midnight, we could see isolated lighter showers starting to pop up. Then, we’ll have waves of scattered showers and storms all day into Friday night. Unfortunately, the main waves look to be during the morning commute, lunch time, and evening commute. In the afternoon and evening, scattered storms could become strong to severe. We are all under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms. Damaging wind gusts and brief spin-up tornadoes are our greatest concerns.

wtkr

wtkr

Now is the time to prepare for stronger winds. Outside of storms, we’ll have 10-25 MPH sustained south-southeast winds gusting to 35 MPH. Make sure you secure any loose outdoor items or bring them inside. With strong winds, power outages are always a possibility, so make sure your electronics are all charged up too.

wtkr

Having these strong winds will help temperatures climb into the mid 70s Friday. Saturday stays just as warm, but will be drier and not quite as windy. Most of Nicole’s remnants clear out by sunrise Saturday and we’ll have plenty of sunshine to start the day. Saturday evening, clouds build and winds pick up again as a cold front passes through. Right behind the front, Saturday night into Sunday morning, we could see isolated rain showers.

This cold front will bring quite the rush of cold air. Highs Sunday in the low to mid 50s. We stick with these cool temperatures through the workweek. Next week, we move into an unsettled pattern and have near daily chances for isolated to scattered showers.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Nicole has 40 MPH sustained winds. It’s located 40 miles SE of Tallahassee, FL and is moving NW at 15 MPH. Nicole is forecast to continue weakening as it makes its way toward the Appalachian Mountains. Nicole’s remnants will be to our west on Friday, bringing us waves of scattered showers and storms all day along with strong gusty winds. There is the potential for severe weather Friday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts and brief spin-up tornadoes are the greatest concern. At times, we’ll also have heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding.

wtkr