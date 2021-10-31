First Warning Forecast: No tricks in the forecast this Halloween

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast:

Happy Halloween Eve! Our Halloweekend started off cooler and drier. Highs today reached the mid 60s. We still had some coastal flooding concerns to deal with though. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for the Eastern Shore and Peninsulas until 1 AM Sunday as 1-foot inundation and shallow flooding continues. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 50s.

Halloween day is looking quite nice. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions. Highs Sunday in the low 70s. During evening festivities, like trick-or-treating, expect temperatures to be in the low 60s. Overnight lows drop into the low 50s again.

On Monday, a cold front passes through, then Canadian high pressure starts to creep into the Mid-Atlantic. The cold front won't bring us any rain, but it will start to cool us down. Highs Monday in the mid to upper 60s. With cool Canadian air following it, temperatures will continue to gradually drop. Highs Tuesday in the low 60s to highs Wednesday in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will also drop from the upper 40s at the start of the week to the mid 40s by the middle of the week.

There will be a few weaker disturbances passing through at times next week. They could bring us a few showers here and there, likely Tuesday afternoon/evening, Thursday, and Friday. We'll also notice more cloud cover toward the end of the workweek.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM

