First Warning Forecast: Not a washout, but storms continue this weekend with a severe threat

Happy Friday evening! It’s been another stormy afternoon/evening for some and more storms will continue this weekend. Severe storms are possible.

We’ll dry out tonight into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon and evening scattered storms return. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s, feeling like the upper 90s.

A similar pattern continues for Sunday. Dry start with PM storms, but these afternoon and evening storms could become severe. We are all already under a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms Sunday PM.

Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours creating localized flash flooding are the main threats, as of now.

Outside of storms, Sunday will still be hot. High temperatures in the upper 80s will feel like the upper 90s.

Next week, isolated showers and storms will still be around. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s, but a cool front knocks our humidity way down for a couple days, making a big difference! So, feels-like temperatures will only be around 90° Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday look mostly dry, but the higher heat returns. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like the triple digits. Scattered thunderstorms look to return again next Friday.

