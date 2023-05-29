First Warning Forecast: Not a washout Memorial Day, but rain remains in the forecast

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday night! Today was the wettest day from this system. While the low will be stuck over the North Carolina coast the next few days, we’ll just have off and on rounds of scattered showers and storms.

Since we will catch some decent dry breaks tonight, patchy fog will develop and continue into Monday morning. Lows will be warmer in the mid 60s.

wtkr

We will have a mostly dry start to Memorial Day. If you have outdoor plans, get those done in the morning or early afternoon. Around 4 PM, scattered thunderstorms return and will continue throughout the night. Midday Monday, we could see a little bit of sunshine through the clouds. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s and it won’t be as windy. 5-15 MPH east-southeast winds.

wtkr

At times, more scattered showers and storms will move through on Tuesday, especially across the Eastern Shore and the Peninsulas. Highs will still be in the low to mid 70s.

Finally, on Wednesday, this low pressure system starts to move east into the Atlantic. There will still be some showers around on Wednesday as it exits. We should start to see a little more sunshine though and temperatures in the mid 70s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be our nice dry stretch with more sunshine. Temperatures rise into the low 80s for Friday and Saturday. Then, a cold front moves through later Saturday. That will cool temperatures back down to the mid 70s for Sunday and the front could bring some rain showers with it.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM