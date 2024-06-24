First Warning Forecast: Not as humid Tuesday, Back to reality Wednesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A quick break from the humidity on Tuesday. Don't get me wrong, it's still going to be hot with highs around 90 degrees, but dewpoints will be close to 60, which is more comfortable than what we have been dealing with.

Humidity and temperatures will be on the rise again on Wednesday. Highs will soar to the mid 90s, but it will feel closer to the triple digits once we factor in the humidity. A cold front will approach, so we're keeping a slight chance for a shower or storm late in the day.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday. Highs will warm to the upper 80s.

Temperatures will get knocked down a bit on Friday. Expect highs in the mid 80s, but it will still be humid. Skies will be partly cloudy.

The weekend is looking hot and humid. Temperatures will soar to the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is looking mostly dry, with a few showers and storms possible by Sunday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar