First Warning Forecast: Not as soggy today, summer-like warmup by midweek

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Sunday is looking drier, with a few showers in the morning. Clouds will stick around throughout the day. Temperatures will once again trend well-below normal with highs in the mid 60s.

But as always, we will dry out and warm up just in time to kick off the work week.

Skies will clear as the day progresses on Monday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s on Tuesday.

We'll finally warm to the low 80s on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Thursday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid 80s. We could see a late-day storm. There is a better chance for scattered showers on Friday with highs near 80.

Meteorologist April Loveland

