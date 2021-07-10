First Warning Forecast: Not quite as hot today, stretch of 90s starts Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

More clouds to start the day today, with partial clearing as the day progresses and high pressure builds in. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s. The higher dewpoints return on Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the low 90s, but it will feel more like the triple digits. A few storms could pop up Sunday afternoon or evening, but most should stay dry.

A mix of sun and clouds with mostly dry weather continues most of next week. Toward the middle of next week, we could see a slightly greater chance at isolated to scattered storms, but not a lot of activity is expected at this time. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s all next week, feeling closer to the triple digits.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update:

No Activity expected over the next 2 days

Meteorologist April Loveland

