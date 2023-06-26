First Warning Forecast: Numerous severe storms this afternoon and evening

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cold front will bring the threat of strong to severe storms to the area today. The entire area is under a Level 3 for severe storms. That means numerous severe storms will be possible. This doesn't happen too often around here. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, flooding downpours and tornado formation. We've already seen a ton of rain over the past few days, so it won't take much to see more later today. Hail will also be something we will want to watch out for along with lots of lightning. The timing is subject to change but want to have a window from 3 PM to about midnight just to be safe. Right now, looks like storms will be moving in after 4 PM. Today, will also be potentially the hottest day we've had so far this year. Highs will be in the low 90s, but it will feel closer to the triple digits with the humidity.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Strong to severe storms will be possible once again. Most of the area is under a level 1. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

Looks like we should finally get some relief from the storms by midweek. Highs will warm to the low 80s. More sunshine will break out on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Most of Friday will be dry with storms moving in later. Temperatures will start trending warmer. Expect highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered storms will be possible for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday and then back toward 90 on Sunday.

