First Warning Forecast: One more cold day before we gradually warm to the 60s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Another cold day on tap. It will still be windy, but temperatures will be a few degrees milder in the low and mid 40s. We'll see more sunshine break out for most of the area. Clouds will still hang around the coast due to the northerly wind off the Chesapeake Bay.

We are just 64 days away from the first day of Spring, and even though it's been a cold weekend, temperatures will start trending warmer on Monday.

Temperatures will warm to the low 50s on Monday and the mid 50s on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, highs will soar to the low 60s, followed by the mid 60s on Thursday.

Rain chances will be low through Monday.

A cold front will approach on Tuesday with increasing rain chances. Conditions will be dry on Wednesday, with another chance of showers on Thursday.

