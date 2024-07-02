First Warning Forecast: One more comfortable day before it gets HOT!

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

One more day of comfortable weather before it turns HOT, HOT, HOT!

We could see a little bit of fog or haze to kick off the day Wednesday. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low and mid 80s. Dewpoints will still be on the comfortable side.

The Fourth of July will turn hot and humid! Highs will soar to the low 90s, with feels-like temperatures near 100°. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower or storm.

WTKR News 3

Rain chances will start to creep up as we head into the end of the work week. Better chances for scattered showers and storms by the weekend.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will continue to rise with highs soaring to the mid 90s by Friday and low and mid 90s on Saturday.

WTKR News 3

That's not all, because once we factor in the humidity, it is going to feel close to 110° on Saturday! We've got at least four days of heat index values in the triple digits. Be sure to exercise caution if you're going to be out and about in the heat.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

Tropical Update:



Beryl is moving toward the west-northwest near 22 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will move quickly across the central Caribbean Sea tonight and is forecast to pass near or over Jamaica on Wednesday. The center is expected to pass near or over the Cayman Islands Wednesday night or early Thursday and approach the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico Thursday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph, with higher gusts. Beryl is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Weakening is forecast during the next day or two. However, Beryl is forecast to be at or near major hurricane intensity while it passes near Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands on Wednesday night. Additional weakening is expected thereafter, though Beryl is forecast to remain a hurricane in the northwestern Caribbean.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar