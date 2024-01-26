First Warning Forecast: One more day in the 70s with continuing rain showers

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! It started off as a nice day and ended soggy. Rain showers continue through the weekend, but it won’t be a washout any one day. Temperatures will drop a bit this weekend and drop even more next week.

Tonight stays warm with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Rain showers end by Midnight. Patchy fog could develop overnight into Friday morning. We could also have spotty showers Friday morning. There will be a better chance of isolated to scattered rain showers Friday afternoon and evening. However, there will be plenty of dry breaks for you to enjoy our final Spring-like day. High temperatures return to the low 70s.

Temperatures this weekend cool into the mid 50s Saturday and around 60° Sunday. Both days will feature scattered rain showers, especially beginning Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

There could be a few lingering showers Monday morning, but most of next week looks dry with the return of sunshine. Partly cloudy each day. Temperatures will be the coolest on Monday. Highs in the mid 40s. Monday night will be around freezing. Then, temperatures gradually rise. Highs in the upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday make the jump to the mid to upper 50s Thursday.

