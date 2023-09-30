First Warning Forecast: One more day of gloom before sunshine returns

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
Another cool and cloudy day on tap. Temperatures will tap out near 70. Expect mist and drizzle. A stray shower is also possible, but will not be a washout. Winds will remain elevated and out of the NNE, which means more tidal flooding.
Good news though! Today should be the last day of cloud cover and gloomy conditions.
Clouds will finally exit on Sunday and temperatures will start to trend a bit warmer. Expect highs in the mid 70s.
The sunshine will continue into the start of the work week. Temperatures will trend in the mid and upper 70s and rain chances will remain low.
