First Warning Forecast: One more day of high heat, then storms usher in a very nice cool down

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Tuesday evening! Sweltering hot today and it’ll be sweltering hot tomorrow, but then sweet relief will be felt!

We will be exceptionally warm tonight with lows in the upper 70s. Temperatures climb into the mid 90s Wednesday, feeling like 100-110° again. Wednesday evening, we’ll start to feel some relief.

Ahead of two cold fronts, we’ll have scattered storms beginning around 4 PM Wednesday and continuing into the night. Some of these storms could become strong to severe. Level 1 of 5 risk for the Peninsulas, Eastern Shore, and parts of Southside and Inland Virginia. During the evening commute, watch for drenching downpours creating localized flash flooding and damaging wind gusts.

wtkr

wtkr

Things quiet down and dry out for the later part of Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Then, scattered storms return Thursday afternoon and evening. Thursday will be cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

We get to thoroughly enjoy this cool down and lower humidity Friday and through the weekend. Behind the second cold front, a Canadian high pressure system settles in overhead. That will bring us tons of sunshine and keep the low humidity and cool temperatures around for the weekend. Highs in the low to mid 80s Friday, this weekend, and even into the start of the workweek.

Next week starts off cool and dry. Next Tuesday isolated storms could return.