First Warning Forecast: One more day of warmth before strong winds, cool air, and tidal flooding

Good Sunday evening! We had another warm day and one more is in store. Then, we see a big shift in our weather pattern starting Election Day.

Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog developing overnight and early Monday morning. Lows in the low 60s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Monday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Ahead of a cold front, a line of spotty showers may pass through Monday midday/afternoon. Not a lot of rain, but a few lighter showers here and there.

This cold front cools temperatures down to around 60° Tuesday. Winds will also pick up to 15-25 MPH out of the northeast. Strong northeast winds means the potential for tidal flooding. Expect around 1 foot of inundation at high tides 9 AM and 9 PM Tuesday. We stay just as windy Wednesday, so during high tide at 9 AM Wednesday, expect more tidal flooding. Up to 2 feet of inundation Wednesday, bringing us up to the minor level. That means typical flood-prone roads will likely become impassable.

While Tuesday will be cool with highs in the low 60s, there will be tons of sunshine! That means you can’t use the weather as an excuse not to vote on Election Day. Clouds start to increase on Wednesday ahead of an unsettled stretch.

Wednesday through the rest of the week, a stationary front will likely set up along the coast. Then, the remnants of a tropical system could ride along the coast, merging with a strong cold front over us Saturday. All of that to say we have big weather shifts late week.

Temperatures begin to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday and stay there through Saturday. Winds pick up again Friday and Saturday with scattered showers moving in both of those days. So, unfortunately, a soggy Veterans Day. Things quiet down Sunday. The second half of next weekend looks dry and sunny, but chilly. Highs only in the mid 50s Sunday.

Our forecast could change some for late week into next weekend, especially temperatures, as this pattern looks quite unsettled right now.

Tropical Update:

There are 2 areas being watched in the Atlantic. One near the Bahamas has an 80% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and 90% chance of formation in the next 5 days. This is the one we’re watching as it could head toward Florida, then its remnants ride along the coast and over us next weekend. The other area is to the east of Bermuda. It has a 70% chance of formation both in the next 48 hours and next 5 days. Nicole and Owen are the next 2 names on the list.

