First Warning Forecast: One more dry day before a system brings storms this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! It was a gorgeous day to spend some time outdoors! Highs in the upper 70s, a mix of sun and clouds, and dry. Things will unfortunately be changing for this weekend.

Clouds increase throughout the day Friday ahead of our next approaching system. Temperatures will be a little cooler, but still comfortable in the mid 70s. Friday will be dry throughout the day. It’s overnight, around Midnight, when scattered showers and possibly some storms start moving in.

Scattered showers and storms continue off and on throughout the entire weekend. It won’t be a washout any one day, but you will want to keep a rain jacket or umbrella on hand and try to plan some indoor activities.

There is a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Saturday. Damaging winds and heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding are the primary threats.

Temperatures will be much cooler this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be windy on the backside of this system.

The workweek is trending mostly dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures will gradually be on the rise. Starting in the upper 60s Monday, rising to the mid 70s Tuesday, and finally returning to the low 80s for the second half of the workweek.