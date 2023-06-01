First Warning Forecast: One more gloomy day before sunshine really returns

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday night! We caught a few hours of sunshine this evening, but much of the day was gloomy. Eventually, we’ll have warmer and brighter days ahead.

The low pressure system that brought us a soggy, dreary holiday weekend is still sitting offshore. It will stay stationary, but eventually continue to weaken and dissipate by Friday. This means we’ve got one more day of gloom before we finally start to clear out.

Tonight, clouds will increase again and we could see patchy fog forming. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday is looking mostly cloudy with spotty showers throughout the day. Overall, any one location’s day should be mostly dry. Highs return to the low 70s.

Temperatures start to warm up Friday. Highs in the mid 70s. It’ll be a mostly dry end to the week with sunshine to enjoy!

Our weekend forecast is a bit uncertain. A cold front will move through Saturday evening. Depending on how strong it is and how much moisture it still has will determine if we see scattered rain or not Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Right now, we’ll say there’s a chance.

That cold front will cool high temperatures down from the upper 70s Saturday to around 70° Sunday. The second half of our weekend will be partly cloudy and mostly dry.

Heading into the workweek, there’s still a chance for spotty showers, but it’s looking decently dry. Temperatures climb back into the upper 70s.

